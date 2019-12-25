There’s snow outside, ice on the roads, sliding and slipping around traveling to and fro; could it be our heart is set on 67 degrees? Yes, recalling the Honolulu Christmases spent among friends in the neighborhood.
Years ago, we lived on the island of Oahu in a culturally mixed neighborhood with people from the Philippines, China, Japan, native Hawaii, Samoa and a few from the mainland; we celebrated Christmas surrounded by friends for several days which brought us into the New Year.
The children played together and enjoyed the local food from all the grandmas around, and they didn’t go hungry. I was a food sales rep on the main thoroughfare in Honolulu, visiting restaurants daily, so my knowledge of food was varied.
Real Christmas trees were extremely expensive, having been brought to the island by ocean barges from the mainland and few of us could afford them. We had neighborhood hibiscus plants and palm trees which we decorated with tinsel and other homemade decorations made by the children at school or at home.
My favorite workday was every Tuesday, when I visited Ché Michel on the very wealthy part of the island, where the food manager was very strict and unsmiling. Perhaps he had so much responsibility he could not think of having fun. I, on the other hand, had too much fun with everyone and everything, as I do now.
One December, he let me know he was giving his food orders to a sales rep from another company and he had no complaints about him; I kept dogging him with my specials and my superior food, as he continued his refusal. Then, I asked him what day and time the other sales rep arrived to take his order. He smiled, then said if I could be at his office at 7 a.m. the following Tuesday, the account would be mine — I did and the account was mine from then on. It was the best Christmas present ever.
Shopping for the children was usually simple, as our neighborhood collected toys and the children then chose the toy they wanted instead of what their parents gave them. It was the most fun the children had in the neighborhood, lasting all Christmas Day, where they shared all the toys. Church services were the evening before, so we had all day to celebrate.
I drove a red and white 1978 Mustang, my company coat was red and the small igloo where I carried food samples was red and white also. The company logo was red and white. My clients knew me as: “The sexy sales rep from Sexton with her red car and red carryall.” We all had fun in those days.
Getting ready for Christmas one evening after working all day, a tire on my Mustang went flat and I was forced to change it on Kalakawa Blvd, the busiest road in Honolulu – my friend, Ron the policeman, diverted traffic while I changed the tire and after about an hour I was ready to continue on my way home. Of course, it cost me some chocolates as his Christmas present later on, as he had a sweet tooth.
I wish you all Mele Kalikimaka, it’s Hawaiian wish for Merry Christmas.
Stay warm, and remember the reason for the season.
Weber, a former Cedar County Republican reporter, continues to contribute occasional columns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.