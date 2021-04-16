Dear Editor,
Over forty years ago, Missouri lawmakers could see the detrimental effect pornography would have on minor children in Missouri. They passed Senate Bill 40 and created a Missouri statute that would make furnishing pornographic material to minors as a class A misdemeanor.
Back then, a cover was put over a magazine, the magazine was put behind a counter, and pornographic videos were moved to a backroom, out of the reach of minor children. As technology has advanced and has become an integral part of a minor’s life, the statute has never been updated to include the internet. Concerned Women for America of Missouri has the solution-the Protect Young Minds Online Act.
The Protect Young Minds Online Act (Senate Bill 336) is intended to protect Missouri minors from the detrimental effects of online pornography.
Russ Tuttle, President/Founder of The Stop Trafficking Project, testified in the hearing for Senate Bill 336. Tuttle travels across Missouri making presentations to students on the dangers of social media and online activities. His testimony included horror stories of young students who talked to him after he spoke at their school.
“One young girl, in tears, showed me the choke marks on her neck. She said her boyfriend choked her the day before, after viewing the act in online pornography,” Tuttle testified. “A fourteen-year-old boy revealed he had been sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby, admitting his addiction to pornography played a role in his acting it out.”
The Protect Young Minds Online Act requires internet service providers who want to do business in Missouri to provide a filter to shield minor children from obscenity. Those who are age 18 and older still will be able to access pornography/obscenity via the internet.
Every person who is concerned about online obscenity being accessed by minor children in Missouri should support the Protect Young Minds Online Act.
Bev Ehlen
State Director - CWA of Missouri
