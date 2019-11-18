Dear Editor,
I attended a high school musical play. I was so impressed with the building and how clean and well kept it was. I looked at the trophy cases. The academic achievements were awesome. From one who attended one-room schoolhouses, this was awesome to see. Good for us. Good for America.
We need smart and educated people for the future of our community, state and our nation. As we unlock the secrets of the universe, who knows that a child in grade school could find the cure for cancer or other illnesses. Or perhaps cold fusion, things we now think of as sci-fi could be a real thing.
The future of humans is now in the classrooms of our schools. I would hope our schools can and should improve and get better. I would hope a bar or standard would not be set and we then quit. We need smart people. Our human minds need input. Education is so very important, education for everyone.
Only a fool will kill a wise man.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
