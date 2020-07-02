Dear Editor,
I, Ernie Rucker, drove a senior lady to an appointment in Bolivar. I am a P.A.R. driver. Now I do it on my own and with no pay. The lady was an amputee and in a wheelchair. She had a sore on her other leg and had made an appointment for the doctor to see her at 10 a.m.
We got there ahead of her appointment. She had to wait outside and call someone. The person on the other side told her she did not have an appointment. The rider told her she had called and made an appointment and she had a very serious problem with a sore on her leg and she did not want to lose her good leg.
She was told to make another appointment and the goof up was not their fault. The rider sat in the hot sun in a wheelchair and was trying to explain that she had called in and had a 10 a.m. appointment. The other person told her the goof up was not their fault.
The rider was crying and was very upset. The person told her she could not see the doctor and hung up the phone. She did not tell the rider to go to the walk-in clinic.
So, we loaded up and drove to the walk-in clinic. She saw a doctor who took a culture of the sore and wrapped the leg.
As a driver, I usually do not get involved in rider’s medical visits. But after seeing this, I wonder if this is American healthcare.
This is America, not someone carrying a person on one’s back through a snake-infested jungle or hauling one on an ox cart.
If this is the way the No. 1 nation in the world treats the sick and needy, we need a better national healthcare system, and ASAP.
Ernie Ruckter
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.