Dear Editor,
While traveling on our county, state and federal highways, I have discovered how bad our roads need maintenance. Before I retired, I worked for a company who built roads. I will admit I’m no engineer, but one can travel our roads and see they need TLC and soon.
While driving gravel roads at 10 miles per hour, serpentine driving is a must to avoid the potholes and chugholes. While driving Mo. 13, I can see where it needs repair. I must ask, does our nation have the money to do the repairs? Also, does the state of Missouri have the money? Does Cedar County have the money?
I’m at a loss to understand why roads and highways are in such need of repair. Is our infrastructure in such disrepair that there is a void on such logic where our roads won’t repair themselves? I think we could do better on all levels. No money?? Then why are we planning colonies on Mars and the moon?
I wonder why prisons and casinos can be built and our infrastructure needs work. Our nation, state and county need good roads from country gravel roads to super mega-freeways. We have a right to inquire and ask about our roads. Let’s hope we can get correct answers and a reason why our roads need work, not excuses.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
