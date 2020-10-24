It may be just late October, but soon the duck seasons will open. The Youth Weekend duck hunt in the north and middle zones is this weekend, Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 24-25, while the south youth weekend is set for Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 21-22.
It looks like good times will continue for Missouri duck hunters, according to reports from the breeding grounds up north. Ducks found some good habitat this past spring which means a lot of ducks flying south this fall.
Fred Thomas, a veteran Missouri duck hunter, said, "Last month while on a fishing trip up north, I saw more ducks (before the season open) than in many years past."
Thomas has hunted from blinds around Squaw Creek near Sumner to a makeshift blind near Table Rock Lake.
“Duck hunting is where you find it," Thomas said.
Over the years, the Kansas City hunter has kept a log of his hunts including the number of days hunted, weather and water conditions as well as the number of ducks seen and shot and where he hunted them.
"When you look back it really surprises you just how things were," Thomas said.
In looking over his log book, he noted that in the 50’s, the hunting was very good and he had shot many mallards in cornfields close to the Missouri River pothole. On a hunt near Mound City he described a hunt that was almost too good.
“I stayed in a lodge where there was a well-stocked bar, a cook and great food,” he said. “You could have hunted in a new suit and not gotten it dirty. There was a professional caller with a black lab, a heated concrete blind with phones and several hundred decoys bobbing in the water, which had been pumped in to make a big pond,” Thomas said. “A driver took me to the blind and later the phone rang telling me the coffee was ready as well as breakfast. That was some ‘tough’ hunting.”
Thomas and all the other Missouri duck hunters are looking forward to a good season in 2020. As usual, weather will determine success of the waterfowl seasons. With a 60-day duck season, hunters should find good hunting during that period. For several seasons, the number of hunters declined like the ducks, but the ducks have made a comeback and so has the number of hunters.
The duck season will open in the north and middle zones on Saturday, Nov. 7. The north zone will continue through Jan. 5, 2021, while the middle zone that starts Saturday, Nov. 7, will run through Friday, Nov. 13, and reopen Thursday, Nov. 19, through Jan. 10, 2021. The south zone will start on Thursday, Nov. 26, to Sunday, Nov. 29, and reopen Monday, Dec. 7, through Jan. 31, 2021.
The daily limit on ducks is six with species restrictions. Hunters may take four mallards with only two hen included, three wood ducks, one pintail, two scaup for the first 45 days then only one the last 15 days. The possession limit is 18 ducks of the restricted species. Hunters need to check the limits of the various species of ducks before starting the season.
The 60-day season pleases most hunters, including Tom Clark, Springfield, who said, “Many years in the past the hunting dates missed the main flight of mallards, but I think this year it should be about right.”
“I nearly gave up on duck hunting because the season was too short and the limits too small. I understand why it was that way, but when you have a big investment in a place to hunt, all the necessary gear for a decent hunt and then spend days in a blind without firing a shot, you start to question why you are there.”
“I get kidded about sitting in a blind on a rainy morning, getting up well before daylight and fighting the elements for a duck. However, once you have experienced the sight of a flock of ducks twisting into the decoys or sailing past the blind, and calling the flock back bringing them into you, you are hooked on duck hunting. It's not for everyone, but I wouldn't have missed it for anything."
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a journalist and participant. His column appears weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.