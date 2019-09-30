Dear Editor,
With the young people worldwide concerned about global warming and climate change, I would hope our nation and the world will wake up and do the correct things to combat this crisis. Planet Earth is our home. We as humans can’t go anywhere else. Our species will die if our planet becomes a planet where it cannot support human life.
I would hope people would listen and hear the scientists and not the radio talk jocks or a corporate entity who is for profit and cares little for our planet.
I would like to see a special informing people about climate change and global warming; information that could and would be so the common person could understand in plain words and understand what global warming and climate change is about.
The leaders of every nation also should get involved.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
