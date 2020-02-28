Dear Editor,
Just last year I was attending the funeral of a longtime friend when I was stricken with abdominal pain that became increasingly intense requiring me to take myself to the nearest emergency room for treatment. I was diagnosed with “gas” – given medication and sent home. That’s all they did. Driving home, I continued to become sicker, now vomiting and in increasingly more pain. I called a friend who told me to “get myself to the Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs.”
After reaching the emergency room there, the physician diagnosed me with acute pancreatitis and I was admitted to the hospital where I was treated inpatient for three days with great success.
I wasn’t far from the first hospital that I had visited, but the doctors at Cedar County Memorial Hospital were the ones who took the time to actually find out what was wrong with me and treat my problem correctly. I am so thankful they were close considering how sick I really was. The staff there is absolutely great and took wonderful care of me. Cedar County Memorial Hospital is a very important asset to the county and entire surrounding community --- and to those of us who live near. Vote YES on April 7, for the Cedar County Memorial Hospital levy.
No one knows just when or where they will be when they need medical care.
Thank You, Cedar County Memorial Hospital.
Joyce Bacon
Osceola
