Dear Editor,
We would like to thank the Stockton R-1 school for the program honoring veterans on Friday, Nov. 8.
The programs at Stockton Middle School and Stockton High School were both outstanding. Planning and implementing such thoughtful and meaningful programs involved the entire school – administration, teachers, support staff and students. It is heartwarming to see our school and community demonstrating and teaching patriotism with poise, grace and sincerity.
A special thanks to the Calico Clippers. It is indeed an honor to be recognized for our service with an honor quilt. Each of us have our quilt displayed with pride in our homes serving as a reminder of the support given to us for our service.
Cedar County is blessed to have school districts and veterans organizations that work together in our community, to respect and honor our American veterans.
Sincerely,
Dale W. Moomaw, U.S. Air Force
Lawrence E. Boswell, U.S. Navy
Daniel C. Boswell, U.S. Army
