Dear Editor,
I attended the city alderman board meeting on Monday, July 27, to learn more about the complete and Shared Streets Program. I was shocked when the first speaker, Mary Norell, was walking up to do her presentation and mayor Hamby said, “Keep it short so we can get out of here — we already spent two hours on this last time.”
To begin a meeting with this attitude does not display an open-minded approach to the topic, not to mention being disrespectful to the citizens who were there to speak on the subject.
Stockton is one of only seven communities to receive a $20,000 grant for this program. We were chosen to be the role model for the program. The cornerstone of the program is to provide safe and equal access to travel in our city.
At issue is the inability of a lifelong disabled resident, who does not have a safe path to access the safe streets. There needs to be a small change made to the fence on the backside of the cemetery to provide this access, and the cemetery board is in favor of this alteration to the fence to provide access.
Alderman Mark Frieze and mayor Roger Hamby do not want to allow this because they fear what could potentially happen with youngsters from the cabins “racing all over town in golf carts and eventually ending up racing through the cemetery.” If this were going to happen, it already would have, because they already legally have access to the cemetery roads.
The people being denied safe access are the disabled people living in the Orchard Streets Apartments. Their need is not recreational — it is necessary to provide “safe” access to town and allow them to be independent, functioning members of our community.
If the mayor and alderman are so concerned about these throngs of teenagers racing around town, why haven’t they done anything about reporting it or enforcing the existing ordinance. This ordinance requires having golf carts registered or licensed and has defined speed limits.
Instead, they choose to allow vacationers to break the law, and then use it as an excuse to deny our disabled residents the protections they are entitled to under the Americans with Disabilities Act, because something bad might happen.
The mayor said, “If you let one person do it, you have to let everyone do it.”
Precisely, now “everyone” does not have equal access, and this is wrong and discriminatory. We should be doing everything within our power to make sure we are all treated equally, and help everyone reach their potential and be an independent, contributing part of our community.
Mayor Hamby displayed a close-minded and blatant disregard to this discrimination. I hope the city aldermen will see the error of their ways and help find a workable solution. Otherwise, the city could lose the grant (and must repay the money already spent) and face expensive lawsuits for not abiding by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Denise Russo
Stockton
