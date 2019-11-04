Dear Editor,
We homo sapiens are a strange species. We have so many good inventions making our time on Planet Earth a lot better than our ancestors. We have more medicines and, in the United States, free education from kindergarten through 12th grade. It’s warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Our travel would be unheard of by our ancestors.
One has to wonder about the future. Maybe things of a Star Trek future would be real and not of a Hollywood-type of a thing. As a boy, I got a ride in a car and the man got up to 60 mph. He told me it was a mile a minute. Our mode of travel was a team and wagon. To me, the mile a minute was an adventure. I had never gone a mile in one minute. Now rockets travel thousands of miles an hour, and as we talk of a colony on Mars and the moon, one has to be swept away by the thought of future inventions.
But meanwhile, back at the ranch we call Planet Earth, one has to wonder: Are we homo sapiens really that smart? With wars, hunger and sickness, are we really ready for a Star Trek future? Our own planet, the home for homo sapiens/humans is being ill-managed, destroyed by chemicals and mismanaged practical thinking.
The Amazon is burning, our planet’s air filter. Plastics clutter the Pacific Ocean. One has to wonder about spent nuclear fuel rods and cells, and the nuclear plants in Japan and Ukraine that was/has/is a real problem.
I wonder which direction we humans are going, maybe a Star Trek journey or a burned-out cinder journey. Maybe the only survivors will be scorpions and cockroaches. I do wonder.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
