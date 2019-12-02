Dear Editor,
I attended a screening showing the giant hog and poultry houses across our nation. These CAFOs are the work of the House and Senate and the governor, who were very pleased with their work. I would say, “Excuse me, Mr. and Mrs. Jefferson City people, your handiwork is not liked by the people of Missouri.”
If such a bill could have been voted on by the people and passed, I, like so many people of the state, would understand that democracy had been the norm. The SB 391 you passed and signed into law is not a good bill. It’s not a popular bill.
This bill, SB 391, and the CAFO is not for the good of the common person and it’s not good for the state of Missouri. I would hope that you in Jefferson City would recall or redo SB 391. With your knowledge of laws and words, I’m sure another bill could be passed that would be called a good or great bill. So many things are wrong with the CAFOs and SB 391.
Health and the environment should be considered for the present and future with the CAFOs. Also, who would want a CAFO close to their home and have the smell and flies and traffic close by to smell, breathe or hear the annoyances of a CAFO? How about the contamination of drinking water? One can only imagine of a clear, beautiful stream or a lake, perhaps Stockton Lake, contaminated by such a tragedy.
I would hope the House and Senate and governor would rethink and recall SB 391 and redo the bill to make it a very popular bill and a law that would be the envy of our nation and the people of Missouri. Let the people vote on such a bill.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
