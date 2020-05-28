Dear Editor,
We recently had a situation in our region where a hair-stylist was found to have been working while symptomatic with COVID-19. The headlines read, “84 potentially exposed after Springfield hairstylist works while showing COVID-19 symptoms.”
Facebook went crazy with people spouting off about the insensitivity of the stylist for daring to work while symptomatic.
Then, a few days later, we get the rest of the story.
The stylist had gone to the doctor with his/her symptoms, and was told it was only allergies. Therefore, going to work was certainly reasonable. Approximately a week later, another trip to the doctor revealed the presence of COVID-19. None of this was brought out in the first report.
This story reveals two serious flaws in our society.
First, how quick we are to judge. The stylist was vilified and excoriated. While the individual was not named, the location and hours worked were. Now, the stylist, the salon and the co-workers have suffered irreparable harm due to the wagging tongues.
Secondly, the shoddy journalism so prevalent today is fully illustrated by this story. No one contacted the stylist for the original story. But, why should they? The truth would eliminate the possibility of inflammatory news.
Can any of those people who spoke so critically of the stylist retract their words? No. The best they could do would be to apologize, and we just don’t do that anymore. So, this is not likely to happen.
Will the news media who broke the story apologize for its lack of integrity? Not likely. Business as usual.
Will people think the next time before they begin to criticize? Will they consider whether they have the full story?
I believe this should be filed under the category of wishful thinking.
Dale Hill
Stockton
