Dear Editor,
With the passage of Amendment 2, the people of Missouri have overrode the people in Jefferson City for the second time. The first being their right to work law and it was defeated — rightly so.
The people of Missouri again showed their will by passing Amendment 2. The people of Missouri voted on Nov. 6 of 2018 for Amendment 1, also known as Clean Missouri, to combat gerrymandering. 62% voted to enact a series of legislative ethics and propose, along with a new system for redrawing districts based on the United States census.
The Jefferson City people are trying to override the will and the vote of the people on Clean Missouri. Will they try to override Amendment 2? With two strikes against the Jefferson City people, I would hope the citizens of Missouri would not suffer the slings and arrows of a third strike of an infamous legislative act,
Ernie Rucker,
Stockton
