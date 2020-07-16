Here I am driving around with a new representative — someone who is not very familiar with the latest technology of the Global Positioning System.
I remember the days when I first started traveling around the country and I needed paper maps to get from point A to point B; it was not conducive to drive with the map displayed on the front seat in order to find out where I was and where I was ultimately going to be. The maps unfolded and then it was impossible to fold them back up again the same way, creating different creases on the paper and finally tossing them out the window.
Those were the days when we could see the road ahead for miles and miles on the paper map without even thinking about it. Now, with the implementation GPS in our daily lives, we are able to listen to a foreign voice coming from above tell us exactly where we are and when the next turn is going to be. Sometimes it takes us to a road not inhabitable by humans, but what the heck, it is better than the paper map displayed on the front seat as we drive. However, the constant directions can be so annoying.
I have had GPS installed in my vehicle for many years as I traveled through the neighboring states and needed a navigational system I could rely on. This time, the rep I was to train was not familiar with the voice or the directions I was receiving from outer space and she wanted to make sure I was going in the right direction.
First, she called her office to find out if we were going on the right highway because she was unfamiliar with the road. She asked me to pull over on this very busy highway to make sure someone gave her the correct directions to the place we were going. I emphasized the GPS was able to take us there on a more direct route than her usual way, but she was having nothing to do with it.
After several conversations, she had a heated discussion with the person on the other end of phone — asking for correct directions on how to arrive on a timely manner; she then gave me those directions. I stopped all discussions, turned off the GPS and allowed her to give me verbal directions to our final destination.
We traveled without incident as she was letting me know what roads to turn on, right or left north or south, etc. When we crossed the state line into another state, I mentioned we may have taken a wrong road and at this point she panicked — she asked me to stop at the welcome center as she needed a map to see where we were; all I had to do was turned on the GPS and we would have found our way, but she was adamant to see it on the map.
We got back on the road as she was looking at the map, asking me to see for myself where we were located and where we were supposed to be heading. At this point, I was not amused any longer and all I did was drive as she pointed out the many highways we were passing.
Of course, once we arrived, she blamed me for the one hour delay in arriving and looked at me asking for an apology for the delay. She is still waiting.
Weber, a former Cedar County Republican reporter, is an active local business professional and occasionally contributes columns.
