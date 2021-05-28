Dear Editor
The Veterans’ Memorial Park Committee members were on the Stockton city square, and at Wood’s Supermarket on Saturday, May 15, handing out flags for Armed Forces Day, and asking for donations to help build the park. The people who contributed were very supportive and generous. Thanks also to our committee members who volunteered to spend their morning out in the rain. We almost grew webbed feet, but it was a very successful event. Everyone was amazing.
Don Hunt
Chairman, Veterans’ Memorial Park Committee
