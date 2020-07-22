Dear Editor,
Thank you to all who came to donate blood at the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ on Thursday, July 16. The folks at the blood drive had extended hours due to the blood shortage and our goal was to collect 45 units.
Our community really turned out to support the Bloodmobile due to COVID-19. We had 52 people register, in order to try to make a donation. We were very close to reaching our goal as we collected 42 units, thanks to our wonderful friends and neighbors. Thank you so much. Blood from your donations go to many hospitals, including El Dorado Springs, Nevada, Bolivar, Joplin and Springfield.
Thank you to the following:
Abigail Batson, Jeffrey Behl, Jeanette Branham, Jamie Brown, Kim Butterfield, Erick Butterfield, Carlos Cary, Amy Castor, Theresa Christian, Bailey Danner, Felicia DeKlein, Justin Ellison, Nicholas Farr, Whitney Gayman, Darrin Griffin, Robert Hite, Denise Johnson, Linda Knight, Casey Knight, Brian Koger, Pam Lacuesta, Randy Langsten, Courtney Lasley, Larry Lewellin, David Loane, Betty Marshall, Shannon Mays, Angel Merz, Nadine Perkins, Nancy Pitts, Lilly Plain, Anna Puckett, Chelsey Rice, Marvin Roberts, Peyton Self, Kay Sewell, Kathy Sibley, Brent Swager, Donna Tabor, Greg Tabor, Lyn Templeton, Jeff Tipton, Terri Villafane, Gayla West, Don Williams, Lana Wilson, Steve Wiseman, Mary Wisner, Teri Biddlecome, Sheryl Yoder, Daniel Yoder and Leroy Yoder.
The following are volunteers who serve visibly or behind the scenes for the blood mobile: Christena Green, Kay Sewell, Kay Erickson, Jeannie Hertzberg, Angel Merz, Lois Herbst, Doris Fortney, Jan Richardson, Sheryl Walker, Kim Sewell, Pat Moore and Teri Biddlecome.
Also, a big thank you to the Church of Christ for letting us use their building for this important event.
Teri Biddlecome,
CCMH Hospital Volunteer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.