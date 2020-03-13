Dear Editor,
There will be a special election for Cedar County residents on Tuesday, April 7. The question being asked to voters will be whether or not to authorize the Cedar County Memorial Hospital board of trustees to increase the tax levy on both homes and personal property. The increase will be $.6112 (about 61 cents) per $100 of assessed valuation. The purpose of the increase is for maintenance, improvement and operation costs and for constructing/finishing additions.
CCMH is a small, nonprofit hospital with 25 beds. Citizens in other counties such as St. Clair, Polk, Dade, Vernon and Hickory also utilize services from this hospital. Cedar County is the only county being taxed for this. People will be hit hard by this tax increase if it is voted in.
In a 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment report from CCMH, 16% of Cedar County residents were uninsured, 22.6% living below poverty level, with only 50.7% age 16+ in the labor force. Job opportunities at a sustainable wage are scarce in this county.
Many elderly and disabled own homes or live in apartments on fixed income. If the levy passes, it will have a detrimental effect on these people. Increases in rent and taxes on homes and personal property will increase substantially.
Taxes like this put future burdens on taxpayers as the hospital always will need new equipment, staff and new additions. It's a never-ending trough for more taxation. Many of those concerned with passing this levy work for the hospital or reside in the other counties not having to bear the tax on this. There seems to be no concern for those on fixed or low income. Please consider how others will be affected when you cast your vote.
Terri Soucek
El Dorado Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.