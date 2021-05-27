Dear Editor
My name is Mike Newman and I have been cutting meat for 43 years and have been a Woods teammate in the meat department for eight years.
To keep up with changing times in the grocery industry, Woods has always looked to the future. Other communities have lost their grocery stores when they do not keep up with the times.
Whole chickens use to be brought into the stores and the meat cutters like me would piece them up and package them for sale. For several years now, chicken has come in retail case ready because of changes in the industry.
As we try to stay current in the industry, we are now transitioning to a higher grade of case ready beef, certified Angus beef, which is the highest grade of choice beef available. Certified Angus is the most flavorful, most tender and juiciest beef available.
Woods felt this was the best decision to keep us competitive long-term in the rural markets we are proud to serve. It also supports local farmers.
As a part of this change, Woods staffing needs will be different as meat cutters will no longer be needed. I will admit that me and my teammates were initially not happy with this change. But I and all other teammates affected were informed of open positions within the company and those who applied were interviewed. Everyone who interviewed were offered quality positions within the company with great opportunities in the future. Woods took care of everyone.
As for myself, I will be in store management as an assistant manager in the store.
Should you chose to shop in Springfield, you will be hurting me and the other employees who continue to work in our local business. I have always been proud to work for Woods providing fresh food to our community and I am excited for the future for both myself and the company.
Mike Newman
Stockton
