Dear Editor,
I am a student at Stockton High School. For the past five years, Stockton schools have implemented the four-day school week and just recently they have been considering changing it back to five days.
I think the four-day school week has benefited students in many ways. Students have more time to do their homework, they get more time to spend with their families, more opportunities to work, etc.
The four-day school week has worked out fine, so why change it now?
Aaron Bradshaw
Humansville
