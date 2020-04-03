Dear Editor,
So the county commissioner have closed the courthouse because of the “impact of the COVID-19 virus.” Question: specifically, what is the actual "impact" of COVID-19 (CV-19) virus on the residents of Cedar County, which warrants the closing of the courthouse in Cedar County to the people of the county? Also, will the county commissioners forego their overgenerous salaries during the time they don't show up for their part time, part -time jobs?
Perspective: There are three confirmed cases in the county as of Saturday, March 29. As I understand, they all are in self-quarantine. Contact tracing protocols were applied, and all who were in contact with the confirmed cases were called the afternoon of Saturday, March 28, and advised to self-quarantine until Wednesday, April 1, which would be 15 days from when they were thought to be exposed to the virus.
According to Missouri Public Health and Senior Services as of Sunday, March 29, none of the surrounding counties have confirmed cases of CV-19, and they report a total 12 deaths from CV-19, statewide. For the Oct. 2018-May 2019 flu season, MPHSS reported 92 Missourians died from the influenza virus and another 1,721 died from flu-related pneumonia. Did the Commissioners see fit to close the courthouse then? Why not?
How about, instead of closing the courthouse, the commissioners exhibit some leadership and host the Director of Cedar County Emergency Management, and the director of the Cedar County Health Department to make them available to answer questions from concerned citizens? Practices for preventing the spread of CV-19 are simple enough, and should already have been implemented at the courthouse. Have they been?
Once again, the county commissioners are demonstrating the same degree of leadership they bring to their responsibility to properly maintain the county's rural road network, which is none. Perhaps we've been electing the wrong people to these offices?
To my fellow Cedar County friends and neighbors, FYI: It has been anecdotally reported by South Korean healthcare workers who are treating CV-19 patients, they are taking 10,000 milligrams of Vitamin C daily as prophylaxis to protect themselves from becoming infected by CV-19, with great success. Which would be 2,000 mg, taken five times a day.
It also has been reported Zinc is toxic to RNA viruses like CV-19, which is why Hydroxychloroquine reportedly appears to be an effective treatment for CV-19 patients, as it reportedly works by making Zinc more bio-available to our bodies. Supplementing with high doses of Vitamin C, and 22mg of Chelated Zinc, to strengthen our immune systems, seems like a good idea to me. Closing the courthouse? Not so much.
Jack Sampson
Cedar County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.