t can feel like you’re winning the lottery when you have good people in your life. And when you’re born as a quadruplet, you really did beat lottery-esque odds. I was fortunate enough to be blessed with both.
As summer has nearly ebbed into full swing, I’ve been thinking a lot about how lucky I am to have the brothers that I have, because it just recently dawned on me that, for the first time in our lives, we’re not going to be together this summer.
Seth is stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as a Naval Officer, Ryan is working as a nursing home administrator in Iowa and Kyle will be studying at Oxford University in England this summer.
These guys aren’t even 24 years old yet, but they’ve already achieved so many major accomplishments in their lives.
This makes me a proud sister to see them create their own individual marks on the world, because when we were growing up, nobody could tell my brothers apart from each other.
This used to make me feel guilty, as the only Skopec on a first-name basis, because casual friends, teachers and coaches called my brothers by their last names — “Skopec!” — since we have the same face and the same blonde hair.
If you saw the Skopec boys go off to college together, you might’ve still had a hard time discerning who was who.
They lived in the same dorm room and studied fairly similar degrees — finance, economics and international business — while also running side-by-side for their university’s cross country team and sitting together at College Republicans meetings.
Even if the Skopec boys look similar and have the same hobbies and interests, their upstanding morals and kindness are qualities they learned individually. These qualities are also what led them to reaching the amazing accomplishments they’ve achieved so far.
You can’t meet one of my brothers without them flashing a toothy, genuine smile. You’ll never hear a cynical word of gossip out of their mouth. They’re deeply curious about the world, and they know we only have one earthly life, so they’re not wasting any time dwelling on the negative.
No matter who you are, they’ll want to hear about your goals and aspirations, and they won’t just listen — they’ll encourage you.
Through our life together, Seth, Kyle and Ryan have never failed to be anything but the hard-working, respectable young men that they are. Even if they look similar, the way they individually strive to make a positive impact on the world is something that has continued to inspire me and others they’ve met.
Keep branching yourselves out, Seth, Kyle, and Ryan. I miss you three, but I couldn’t be happier knowing you each are doing what you love.
Skopec is a reporter for the CCR and occasionally contributes columns. Contact her at kathryns@cedarrepublican.com.
