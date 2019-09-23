Dear Editor,
The sentiments of Gov. Mike Parson are quite a contradiction when he has been persuaded to wholeheartedly support Senate Bill 391, the bill allowing corporate agriculture to pollute the land, water and air of our great state.
SB391 is hardly for small farmers and landowners who live next to these huge corporate facilities which house thousands of hogs, chickens or cattle. The waste is spread to pollute the land. This is not mere animal waste fertilizer, it is toxic. It seeps into the groundwater and pollutes the streams, rivers and lakes providing drinking water to a population. The odor sickens the air and people in the area. Naturally, the property value of land adjoining the CAFO declines greatly. Several states have tried with little success to have these facilities to prevent illnesses.
What recourse do the small farmers and landowners of Missouri have when our governor and state legislators pass bills like SB391, which do not allow citizens or local government officials to have any say in the repercussions caused? The Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Cattleman’s Association and Missouri Pork Association spend enormous amounts of money to lobby our governor and legislators. They did some sneaky maneuvering to vote SB391 in and block any attempt to stop the bill by Missouri citizens.
Linda Hall
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.