Dear Editor,
In the National Geographic, there is a great piece of writing on the glaciers in the Himalayan mountain range. They are shrinking. The Himalayan mountain range feeds lots of great rivers vital for millions of people. Water, air and food are what keep we humans alive. I would hope the scientists would keep on studying on climate change and global warming.
Also, the Amazon rain forest keeps shrinking each day. It’s Planet Earth’s air filter. Our oceans are polluted. I would hope governments would do more to save our planet from ourselves.
We humans are destroying our home, Planet Earth. Let’s hope things can be done before we hit the tipping point. I would hope a series of TV and town hall talks would educate people who make laws so they can reverse and stop any more harm to our planet. Let’s save our home, Planet Earth.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
