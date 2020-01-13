Dear Editor,
Thank you so much for all who have given, this food Ministry would not be possible without each and every one of you. Your generosity is always so amazing.
We serve an average of 125 families a month — a total last year of approximately 3,593 individuals which including 1,130 children and 580 seniors. We could not keep up with this need without Ozarks Food Harvest, Woods Supermarket and your generous giving. By buying most of our food from OFH we can stretch your monetary donations even further. Recently we were able to purchase 129 pounds of boneless center-cut pork chops for $15.48. Currently we are able to buy 10 packages of 10-count chicken drumsticks for $3.84 per case.
I want you to know not only how your donations help the approximately 125 families in the Stockton R-1 School District every month but who you are blessing.
I want to tell you about a 19-year-old woman who came to the food pantry for the first time to get food assistance in November. While there, she lapsed into a seizure. We were told she had suffered head injuries in a rollover accident last year and has had seizures since. Doctors say given more time they may or may not go away. For now she is unable to drive or work, which causes a lot of frustration for her.
I want you to know about the young mother of two who comes to the food pantry for assistance while she is working very hard taking online classes to ultimately get her teaching certificate.
I want you to know about a man in his sixties who worked until he started having problems with his pacemaker which was installed ten years ago. He will be having the pacemaker removed and a new one installed which is a very delicate surgery. He comes to the pantry for assistance now but I can tell you once his doctor's clear him he will be back to work.
The SAMA food pantry is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization run totally by volunteers. All money donated goes towards the purchase of food for this ministry.
Checks can be made payable to SAMA with “food pantry” in the memo line. You may send your checks directly to SAMA at P.O. Box 171, Stockton, MO 65785. You also can drop donations off at the pantry at 1500 E. Mo. 32, Stockton, MO 65785 9 a.m.-noon, Wednesday-Friday. Receipts are available upon request.
You are always welcome to contact me, Sharon Linnartz, Pantry Manager, at (417) 399-2596 for any additional information.
Sharon Linnartz, Pantry Manager
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.