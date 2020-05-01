Dear Editor,
I was reading a recent article where mayor Mary Norell stated people do not realize fixing potholes is seasonal work. I have filled lots and lots of potholes over the years and it was viewed as a yearround project at the highway department. As I look at the potholes that were recently filled, I believe these were done incorrectly. The mix was not the right consistency or type, and the application process was not done correctly, as the mix is coming out of the holes. Unfortunately, the infrastructure continues to deteriorate throughout the city.
During this time, I fully understand there are more pressing matters, such as disconnecting water service and painting markings on the roadways. I totally expect editorials to be written to the contrary. We need to show respect to all the residents.
Seriously, throwing useless material in a few potholes and calling it good does not work.
Roger Hamby
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.