Assistant Vice President and Operations Manager, Mid-Missouri Bank, Stockton
•Tell us a little about your family: “Well, there’s my husband of 20 years, Steve. And we’ve got dogs, cats and cows. There are probably too many to count.”
•Where are you originally from? “Stockton, Missouri. Born and raised. I’m actually the sixth generation here.”
•Do you have any hobbies? “Well, let’s see…I really like fishing. And, walking. My friend Crissy Reeder and I are both getting back in shape! I’m really kind of boring. Ha-ha.”
•What’s one thing about you most people don’t know? “See, that’s where being born and raised around her comes into play. People know everything about you and I don’t really have the ability to surprise anyone. But, most people probably wouldn’t know I have a degree in animal science.”
•What did you aspire to be growing up? “A veterinarian. I grew up on a farm and everything about animals has always fascinated me, so I pursued it in my education.”
•What’s your favorite thing about living in Cedar County? “It has to be the small-town friendliness. A lot of things here are laid back and people are always willing to help others. You don’t find that in big cities.”
•Why is your line of work important? “I’ve been at a number of levels in banking over the last 20 years. I like to make sure people are taken care of and I like being a part of helping the community grow.”
•What’s your biggest fear? “Drowning…for obvious reasons. I can’t swim. That or snakes. I definitely don’t do snakes at all.”
•Social media: good or bad? “Well, I’d say a little of both. It’s good when you need to reach a lot of people at once or share something important. But, at the same time, it’s way too easy to get consumed by it for hours instead of just looking around and enjoying life.”
•What’s your favorite time of year? “Spring. No question. Everything’s turning green, things are coming back to life after winter and everything seems new and rejuvenated.”
•What’s one thing you’d like to see added to the Stockton area? “Some form of larger retail operation and another grocery option or two. There’s a need for both and I’ve always been a firm believer that all business needs healthy competition.”
•Are you a Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated? “I lean Republican, but I always vote for what candidate I believe best fits a specific role, not because of their specific party.”
•Do you have a favorite quote? “I don’t know. That’s kind of a tough one. But, one I often think about it ‘If you judge people, you have no time to love them,’ and that’s always stuck with me.”
•What’s item number one on your bucket list? “To retire at 50 and hike the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. That’s easy, right? Ha-ha.”
•What’s on piece of advice you’d give today’s youth? “Never settle. If you have a dream, work hard, work smart and you can accomplish anything. More kids today need to hear that. “
