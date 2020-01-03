Some key questions and results from Stockton R-I’s online survey on the four-day school week, now in its sixth year of implementation.
Teachers and staff (81 responses)
“The four-day week has positively impacted instruction.” Strongly agree, 55.6%; agree, 38.3%; 6.1%, disagree or strongly disagree.
“Since moving to the four-day week, there has been a visible increase in student performance.” Agree, 66.7%; strongly agree, 18.5%; 11.1% disagree; 3.7%, strongly disagree.
Parents (271 responses)
“The four-day school week is having a positive impact on what is being taught in classes.” Agree, 69.4%; somewhat agree, 12.9%; disagree, 10.7%, somewhat disagree, 7%.
“The four-day school week has improved public opinion of the quality of our school district.” Agree, 57.2%; somewhat agree, 19.6%; disagree, 11.8%; somewhat disagree, 11.4%.
“I would prefer our school return to a five-day school week.” Disagree, 71.6%; agree, 17.3%; does not affect our family either way, 11.1%
Business and community (15 responses)
“The four-day school week has had a positive impact on my business, agency or employer within the school district.” Agree 53.3%, somewhat agree, 13.3%; somewhat disagree, 26.7%, disagree, 6.7%.
“The move to the four-day school week has had a positive economic impact on this community.” Agree, 40%; somewhat agree, 33.3%; somewhat disagree, 13.3%; disagree, 13.3%.
“I would prefer our school district continue using the four-day school week.” Agree, 60%, disagree 13.3%; does not affect my business either way, 26.7%.
Students (219 responses)
“The four-day school week has had a positive impact on my education.” Agree, 83.6%; somewhat agree, 10.5%; somewhat disagree, 2.7%; disagree, 3.2%.
“The four-day week has allowed me to work more and/or take college courses.” Agree, 29%; somewhat agree, 15.5%; somewhat disagree, 3.2%; disagree, 2.3%.
“The four-day school week has helped me to improve my attendance at school.” Agree, 81.7%; somewhat agree, 12.3%; somewhat disagree, 1.4%; disagree, 4.6%.
“The district should continue to implement the four-day week.” Agree, 88.1%; somewhat agree, 6.8%; somewhat disagree, 1.8%; disagree, 3.2%.
Teacher comment: “The four-day school week is fantastic. I think the four-day school week creates an atmosphere of learning being most important in school. In a five-day school week, too often Friday is used as a wasted/party day. With a four-day week schools are required to use their time wisely and dedicate their time to learning and few wasted non-educational activities.”
Parent comment: “The four-day school week is amazing for our family. Our children love it and with our schedule being so busy with sports and living on a farm, the four-day school week allows the kids to actually have a day off to rest or catch up on chores, spend time with grandparents and participate in activities they otherwise would not have time for.”
Business comment: “The best interest of our students and their education is paramount. It seems counterintuitive that fewer days of school could lead to greater learning, and most strong school districts continue with five days per week. But there is enough data now, from Stockton and other districts, to determine whether the four longer days really do lead to better education. I appreciate the Board and administration’s efforts to improve learning and try something new, and the openness to determine whether the results show it should continue.”
