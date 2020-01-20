Dear Editor,
It has been my right and privilege to write to this newspaper and give my opinion about Medicaid in the great state of Missouri. I do this with the hope I can help people with Medicaid and the benefits people will use and so they can get medical help to make their lives and living much better.
The petition going around is to get signatures with the hopes of getting on the ballot the right to vote to get federal enhanced Medicaid monies to Missouri citizens. If this would happen, lots of people would benefit from these monies.
This is not a partisan issue. To get the Medicaid money is not a boondoggle or rip-off of any monies or a waste of money. It would and should be used for people with medical needs to get help. There are no tricks, no catches, no surprises.
A person’s health is so very important. No one wants to be sick and if there is help in any form and the people of Missouri are eligible to get it, it should be made available to all the people of Missouri.
This is a non-partisan issue. The illegal aliens will not get the benefits. It’s a win for needy people of our state.
This is a legal petition. I would urge Missourians to sign the petition and vote to get the Medicaid monies to Missouri citizens other states have gotten. We are entitled to this money as other states are. This is a win/win for the state and people of Missouri.
Please sign the petition and later vote on getting our share of federal monies available to all states. Let’s allow the people of our great state to benefit from the federal Medicaid monies.
I will have petitions and can be reached through the newspaper and the Korth Senior Center. Please contact me and let’s make this happen. Let’s do this.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
