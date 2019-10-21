I didn’t think we had as many redwing blackbirds at the feeders this spring. I missed their distinctive calls, but just blamed it on the lack of cattails around my pond.
Then, just a few days ago I read a Smithsonian Magazine article citing research showing a 29% decline in the North American bird population since 1970 — a loss of about 3 billion birds.
Now, I can’t correlate the reduction of blackbirds, cowbirds and other species in a single season with that 50-year trend. Maybe it was my loss of cattails, an uncommonly wet spring, prolonged summer heat or any number of environmental anomalies.
Maybe that explains the scarcity of meadowlarks in my pasture, fewer kingbirds and not quite so many robins as usual. Maybe I’m not seeing examples of the decline cited in the Smithsonian, but I wonder.
The researchers stated 90% of the bird loss has been in just a dozen species of grassland birds — the very types we typically see on open prairie. Conversion of grassland to row crops reduces habitat for those species, and we’ve seen a good bit of that around here. I’m not sure what soybeans do for wildlife, but I doubt they’re equal to native prairie or even the feral mixtures of introduced species and native weeds, forbs and grasses.
But not all news is bad.
We still have dozens of cardinals at the feeders in winter, an abundance of gold and purple finches, a variety of sparrows and many other species — enough to make filling the feeders a daily chore year-round.
In early spring I still flush migrating woodcocks from my soggy fields and our purple martin house was host to eight or 10 pairs for most of the summer. Chirping wrens still nest and raise young in their houses, mockingbirds serenade us daily, wild turkeys forage in fields down the road, killdeer nest in a nearby gravel lot and — thanks to our neighbor’s conservation efforts — bobwhite quail still call to one another on early summer evenings. Unlike when I was a boy, we see bald eagles soaring on winter updrafts, too.
And we have an uncommon number of summer’s most flamboyant visitors. Blame it on proliferous weeds in the soybeans or on prolonged summer heat more like that of Oklahoma than Missouri — whatever the reasons, we’ve seen this season an abundance of scissor-tailed flycatchers engaged in their aerial ballets.
The gracefully swooping birds with their long, fluttering tailfeathers have never been strangers to our corner of Buffalo Head Prairie, but this summer the random pairs we typically see on our morning walks have invited a half-dozen cousins to glean the fields of insects and join in a cacophony of chirps, tweets and cackles as they flutter and flit high in roadside maple trees, sweep the prairie air clean of insects and settle in queues on power lines.
I’m not sure if it’s music or a scolding we hear as we pass under their roosts, but it’s an “Ah-ha, thank you, Lord” moment every time.
With cooler weather approaching, we’ll likely not see them again until summer, as they begin their migration south to overwinter in Mexico and Central America, but they’ll be back, I’m sure.
Maybe they’ll coax a few more monarch butterflies to make the trip, too; but that’s a lament for another day.
Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
