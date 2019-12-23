OK, Millennials, I’m told folks my age — children of Tom Brokaw’s Greatest Generation — are supposed to get all bent out of shape if you dismiss our workplace suggestions with that vapid phrase, “OK, Boomer.” Folks argue it’s unlawful age discrimination in the workplace, or at best it’s just not very nice.
Well, you’re gonna have to do better than that. Roll your eyes and say anything you want when we burst your bubble with some outdated bit of courtesy, wisdom or time-honored folklore.
Go ahead and say, “OK, Boomer,” if we tell you a sketchy business plan won’t work, your steer calves need trace minerals or you don’t really need to change oil in your new car every 3,000 miles. Time will likely prove us right but even if it doesn’t, we won’t care. We don’t wear our feelings on our shirt sleeves. You’ll have to actually do something to tick us off, not toss us some flippant sass. We’ve raised and survived kids just like you.
We’re Baby Boomers. We’re used to being wrong, used to falling behind the times, used to being confused by new technology, used to being shocked by changing morality, used to being lied to and taken advantage of by folks we thought we could trust. But we’re not stupid. We learn just as well as you.
If we don’t change with the times, it’s not because we can’t. It’s because we see no need to.
Sure, we love our adages and platitudes, like, “Cheat me once, shame on you; cheat me twice, shame on me.”
I won’t pretend to represent all Boomers, but I don’t think we’re far out of step. For example, I still have a flip phone, just like many of my contemporaries. It makes and takes calls. What else does a telephone need to do? I have a camera to take pictures and TV and newspapers to bring me the news. Yeah, newspapers. Words on paper — ever seen one, Millennials?
Low blow. Sure you have.
So, OK, Millennials, how about this? I promise not to get teed-off every time someone your age (20-35, I’m told) writes me off with an “OK, Boomer,” and you agree to cut me a little slack when I respond to your neophyte notions with an exasperated shrug and utter, “Sheesh. Millennials!”
Facts are, as a Boomer I’m older and more experienced than you, and as a Millennial you’re more in tune with the new philosophies and technologies of this rapidly changing world.
In short, we can learn a lot from one another. What do you say we get over ourselves and focus on solving some of the world’s problems, rather than becoming one of them?
Let the college professors and lawyers spin their little webs. We’ve got a world to run, and it’ll go it lot better is we just cut the baloney and agree, “Here’s how WE are gonna get it done.”
Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
