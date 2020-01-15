Winter dropped in Saturday on the heels of torrential rains and spring floods.
Newcomers to the Ozarks may have been a mite confused by such juxtaposition of the seasonal phenomenon, but to natives of these hills, hollers and prairies, it was just another example of Mother Nature keeping us on our toes.
It’s like we explain Ozarks weather to strangers: “If you don’t like it now, just wait a spell; it’ll change.”
I’ll confess Friday’s ceaseless rains produced more flooding across my fields and down the road in front of the house than I’d seen in years. The 60-degree days the rain rode in on were a bit odd for January, too.
So I reckon Mother Nature was just intending to set the record straight Saturday as rain turned to a freezing mist, then into big, feathery flakes of snow piling nearly three inches deep by suppertime. Previously balmy weather turned to a biting wind within hours, leaving no doubt it was indeed, winter, not an early taste of spring the new year had ushered in.
Yet we learned of high winds and tornadoes ripping apart homes and tossing trucks around in counties adjoining ours — all spring-like assaults if ever we had any, dirty tricks of Mother Nature.
Nonetheless, I suppose it was typical of Ozarks weather. We can’t explain it any other way. Weather here makes no sense — doesn’t seem to be any more predictable than a Washington politician. But to give our weather forecasters their dues, they predicted it all to a tee. They don’t always.
Better than any of us — even better than a Farmers’ Almanac — they know just how whimsical Mother Nature can be.
If you’re new to the Ozarks, you might not want to cut the weathermen any slack when they get it wrong.
If you been here a spell — or, like many of us, sprouted from rocky Ozarks soil — you’re more apt to give them a break.
Blame our freakish weather on global warming or any other phenomenon. We just call it typical Ozarks weather.
We’re used to it. We’ve learned to love it, hot or cold, wet or dry, calm or windy, all in the same day. We’re never bored by Mother Nature. She always gives us plenty to talk about in the coffee shop or farm supply and, just when we think we’ve had more than we can take of her meteorological tantrums, she turns a frosting of ice into a fluffy, snow-white blanket over all the former mess she left us with — a regular Currier & Ives calendar picture.
It’s her way of apologizing, I reckon, with a “Thank you, God” peaceful evening.
Of course, we all know it’s just the weather — Ozarks weather. No point in trying to understand it. May as well sit back and enjoy it, and if you can’t, well, just remember what we tell strangers.
Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.