Everyday roadside scenes and sights look different to folks past 70.
Country roads or city streets, we see things younger folks can only imagine. Familiar images, like old farms and city storefronts now emerge in multiple layers. We see things no longer there, scenes that remain in misty memory unaltered by the passage of time.
On the Buffalo Square, I see a dime store where a senior center now stands, a Western Auto store where a lawyer now has offices and the old Bison Inn where flowers now grace the storefront windows.
All around town it’s the same — the streetscape of today mingled with the ghosts of decades gone by. I see those I know; other older folks see those of former times, but never just the images neophyte eyes behold.
That trendy coffee shop at the corner of Maple Street and Main, that’s Howard Johnson’s drug store, where in October 1966 I bought an Emile Zola paperback to read on the bus as I traveled to Kansas City for my Selective Service pre-induction physical.
East Main Street off the square, past the old cemetery and across the Greasy Creek bridge, now a nearly forsaken side of town, was the road we always took from home to Buffalo. Its replacement, that sweeping, broad stroke of Mo. 32 east of town toward the old quarry and the former Apco Station at Route H was a big surprise the first time I came into Buffalo after leaving the U.S. Air Force.
It’s the same along country roads, like the empty field south of my folks’ farm (now, gone, too) where Doc Rose’s farm house crouched under old maple trees.
Farther south on Route AA, at the corner where it turns hard to the west and U.S. 65, a Fair Grove fire station dominates the acre where my school bus passed the Old Goss Schoolhouse every morning until it mysteriously burned to the ground. I heard a hobo was to blame.
Just north of there a plethora of frame houses are strewn over rolling pastures once the domain of Dee Cannefax’s dairy cows, and just up the road, where AA turns back east, I see the landmark big, white barn on and empty corner where a “Honey for Sale” sign is now posted by the gate.
Mile-by-mile, memory-by-memory, the Dallas County of my youth unfolds no matter what road I take. I’m sure it’s the same for other places and folks my age.
Our kids and grandkids must tire of hearing our reminisces as we trek down long-familiar roads. I’m sorry, kids, if you don’t see all we do — all those spectral scenes behind what stands there now. I know you can’t, but someday you will.
Someday you’ll drive more slowly down familiar roads. You may point out the corner where my steers now graze and wonder who lives in the new house behind my row of oaks. You may drive by a boarded-up barber shop on the city square and tell your kids that’s where Matt Boggs used to cut your hair. You might pass by a high school parking lot and see the fieldhouse where you played basketball, but your kids will see nothing but electric cars in a parking lot, and ask, “What’s basketball?” Okay, maybe that’s a stretch.
But I’ve no doubt when you kids are past 70, you, too, will see more than meets the eye. Memories will embellish everything you see along familiar streets and roads, and you’ll pause now and then just to try to take it all in — layer-by-layer as images of your past unfold.
I pray you enjoy them as much as I do — and if the kids don’t get that warm tear in the corner of your eye, don’t worry. Someday they will.
Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.