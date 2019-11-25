For as long as I’ve known of it, I’ve clung to the Irish ancestry of my Grandpa Daly as if it were the only lifeboat in a sea of shipwrecked emigrants — like my mother, proud to be Irish.
But in truth I might belong in any or all dories adrift in that vast sea of ancestry. If DNA truly provides a roadmap to our past, I’m convinced we’re all kin — joined by common parentage much more recent than the Garden of Eden.
My 13th great-grandfather, for example, was a Yorkshire-born Englishman — not Irish — who came to these shores early in the 17th century. Orphaned at age 7, he became immersed in Separatist religious doctrine as a young man. In 1620 he joined with a company of like-minded folk, crossed the Atlantic in a little ship dubbed the Mayflower and ultimately settled in what would become Plymouth, Mass. Yes, my great-grandpa times 13 was among those Pilgrims at the first Thanksgiving.
I didn’t know of my Plymouth Rock connection until this year, discovering it while tracing my lineage on Ancestry.com — just like on the TV show. And yes, it is a little exciting to be able to claim the first governor of Plymouth Colony as my 13th great-grandfather, but a little chart I also found on the Internet calculates I’m among some 65,000 descendants living today.
It’s true. We’re all kin, connected not in a straight line, but by the thousands of twists and curves in a giant jigsaw puzzle — every little piece as important as all the rest. If you don’t believe it, put a big puzzle together on the kitchen table and leave out just one piece. That hole won’t let you sleep.
My family puzzle pieces touch only a half-dozen surnames between Bradford and Hamilton — Arnett, Roberts, Cox, Sexton, Smith and Gilbert.
Additional surnames — all kin, too — include Carpenter, Blake, Harper, Hanks, Terril, Sumner, Hadden, Piety, Barr, Wella, Elliott, Stewart, Norris, Grace, Fawcett, McElyea, Garland, Hooper, Russell, Devinney, Thompson, Hoag, Jordan, Myers, Polk, Duncan, Cartledge, Kellum, Calhoun, Bush, Taylor, Weddal, Wheeler, Stone, Willard, Reeves and Hooper.
Reads like a city street directory, doesn’t it? And that’s just the Hamilton side of the family since America was settled.
As most of those names might suggest, DNA matches for my last five generations indicate 53 percent ancestry from the British Isles, 16 percent from Germany, 11 percent from France, 10 percent from Scandinavia and lesser percentages from central Europe.
The big surprise for me on the latter of two DNA tests also revealed several 16th to 19th century matches in Peru, Puerto Rico, Gambia, Sri Lanka, Colombia and Iberia, which I interpret as connections to Spanish conquest of South America, North American slave trade and British colonization of India.
Even earlier — from the 1500s — I had a DNA hit in Punjab, and 74 generations back I had an African-Caribbean ancestor who lived around 120-180 A.D.
I don’t know how they, CRI Genetics, come up with these matches, but I’ve watched too many episodes of Forensic Files to question them.
Unlike those folks in my Ancestry family tree, I can’t put names with ancestors from modern-day Peru, Gambia or Sri Lanka, but I have to count them as kin, too.
When I do, it becomes obvious you and I are certainly kin, too — likely not close, but all in the family, just the same.
What a Thanksgiving it would make if we could all pull our chairs up to the same table. I reckon, in a DNA sort of way, we do.
Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
