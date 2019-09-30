Monday, Sept. 30, is the 25th anniversary of the passing of my South Dakota bride. We have been apart a year longer than we were together.
DeAnn Joy Galbavy and I met in the fall of 1970. She was a first-year student at Baptist Bible College. I was a senior at Southwest Missouri State.
She was a bus girl at Bonanza Sirloin Pit in Springfield. I was an assistant manager there and editor of the Southwest Standard at SMS. We first dated around Thanksgiving, and I later learned it was somewhat of a scandal in the BBC dorm — a good Baptist girl dating an SMS infidel (actually, I was a Methodist).
It made no difference. Soon she was riding the bus to SMS every afternoon and meeting me at the student newspaper office. We spent the evenings at work or just “hangin’ out.” Before curfew I drove her back to the dorm, but I couldn’t just pull up in the parking lot. She wasn’t supposed to be alone with a guy in his car except on date night — BBC rules.
I let her out a block away, then followed as she walked to the door.
The ruse was short-lived. Early in the spring semester Dee quit school and rented a room near SMS. We were married March 6, 1971, at Lakeview Baptist Church north of Springfield. The wedding was the first time I had met her mother or any other members of her family from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For the previous three months we had spent almost every waking hour together.
It seemed a long courtship.
Only when we had girls of our own did I begin to comprehend the shock it must have been to our families.
We met, romanced and wed faster than an August grass fire.
In less than three more months we were separated, but not for long. Facing the draft, I had enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in January and delayed my reporting date until late May. Dee lived with my grandparents for the six weeks I was in basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, forming a lifelong bond with my grandpa, who was like a dad to her. Dee had lost her own dad when she was 14.
Soon I was back in the Ozarks, lean and tanned from my six weeks at the scorching San Antonio USAF boot camp and carrying orders to report to Seymour Johnson AFB in North Carolina.
With a U-Haul trailer packed with all our stuff and hitched to the bumper of my 1963 Ford Galaxie, we set off for the Carolinas with just a vague idea where we were headed, but no doubt we’d get there.
Life was hard on an airman’s pay. We made three meals of one chicken, bought Tootsie Roll Pops for dessert and never, ever ate out, while living in a concrete duplex a couple of miles from base. That fall Dee rode out a hurricane alone while I was at Defense Information School in Indianapolis. On the last day of the year our first girl, Angela, was born.
She was 10 months old before either her grandma in South Dakota or her grandparents in Missouri got to see her. That trip was also my first to Dee’s Dakota homeland. I fell in love with it immediately, the vitality of the place in stark contrast to the North Carolina tobacco country.
For more than 23 years my South Dakota bride and I journeyed life’s trails hand-in-hand — a journey both joyous and heartbreaking. Just as we had struggled to get by on Air Force pay, we barely eked out a living my first few years as a small-town newspaper editor. By the grace of God, though, whatever we made was just enough. In 1976 we welcomed our second daughter, Melissa, while living in a $50-a-month house on a hilltop near Aldrich. Its owners were most kind. We’d have been no happier in a palace.
Our greatest heartbreak came on April 21, 1991, when Angela was killed in a car crash while coming home from college in Warrensburg. In many ways, we lost a wife and mother that dreadful day, as well. Dee was never the same — never could be, no matter how hard she tried.
Little more than a year later she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, and on Sept. 30, 1994, with Melissa and me at her side, she quietly surrendered to the cancer she’d valiantly fought for more than two years.
A year later God brought another love into my life, and another 90-day romance ensued. On Dec. 9, Martha and I will have been wed for 24 years.
Yet, neither time nor another love can erase those years I shared with my South Dakota bride, and I’m doubly blessed I’ve never been asked to try. The memory will forever be a part of me.
Hamilton is a freelance writer in Buffalo. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
