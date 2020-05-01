Area anglers report crappie fishing is nearing its prime. Crappie anglers know during the spring season, fishing can be excellent as the fish move into the banks for the annual spawning run. This makes it an ideal situation for catching a limit of these tasty fish. As Jack Thomas, Bolivar, said, "If you can't catch crappie then, you just aren't a crappie fisherman."
When asked what lure is best now, Thomas replied, “I use a small white or yellow jig, but most any minnow-type lure will catch fish if you put it in the right place; look for gravel banks and cast close to the shore. You might want to use a bobber to keep from getting hung up. If the water temperature is 60 degrees or higher, it’s perfect for catching crappie close to shore. However, if we should get a cold spell, the fish might be out a little so try deeper water.”
Like other crappie anglers in the spring, Thomas has caught his share of other species while fishing for the slab crappie. Last week he had several walleye and black bass, as well as bluegill and even drum.
According to Thomas and other crappie anglers, the next few weeks are prime time for catching crappie. For several years now, he has fished for crappie close to the shore of Stockton Lake in the opening month of the Kansas City Royals baseball season.
"I used to take my radio along to listen to the game while crappie fishing, but since they haven't started playing this spring, I will still catch fish without hearing how the Royals are doing,” Thomas explained.
Fred Roberts, Springfield, tried for crappie on Stocking after hunting turkeys and morel mushrooms and had the same results as Thomas. Using a small white jig under a bobber, he caught a limit of 15 big crappie which makes for some excellent eating.
“There are many fish that fight much better than crappie, but when it comes to great table fare, you can't beat crappie,” Roberts said. Not too many anglers would argue with this.
Fred Walker, Lamar, stated, "I started fishing for crappie about two weeks ago and it has picked up every day. I have caught several big crappie and a couple of walleye while fishing for crappie. It’s a great time of the year to be on the water and is even better when finding some morel mushrooms in the woods to go with my catch." Area anglers and mushroom hunters would agree.
The morel mushrooms still are popping, the turkey season is going strong and the crappie are hitting. This is a great time of the year for the outdoor minded people.
