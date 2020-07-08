It is time to brush up on your frog-catching techniques. Missouri's frog season opened Tuesday, June 30, at sunset and will run through Oct. 31.
The bullfrog is an exceptional amphibian. Among the state's slimy tribe, they are considered fit for human consumption. During the summer, they serenade us and protect us from plagues of insects.Then, they mysteriously disappear for half a year.
Clearly, there is more to these creatures than their legs — though their legs are what draw the most attention. This is why on each June 30 at sunset, thousands of Missourians head out to lakes, ponds and streams to get a mess of frog legs. Their flesh is reported to taste like chicken, and a fitting nickname would be chicken of the pond.
Regulations concerning the taking of bullfrogs are almost as versatile as the frogs themselves. If you have a hunting permit, you can take the frogs with a .22 caliber rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, longbow, crossbow or with your bare hands. With a fishing permit, you may use your hands, hand net, a gig or hook and line. Frogs are among a small number of game animals for which the use of artificial lights is not only legal, but nearly indispensable.
I usually use a fishing lure attached to a line and long pole to dangle in front of the frog. This way, the frog hooks itself. Sometimes, I use my pellet gun with pointed pellets. The pointed pellets help ensure the frog does not get away. Should you use flat pellets, you may easily lose the frog. The daily limit is eight and possession limit is 16.
The bullfrog is North America's biggest frog, measuring up to 8 inches all scrunched up in a sitting position. A good-sized bullfrog can weigh well over a pound, much of it is legs. Bullfrogs start out as tiny tadpoles, but they grow fast. Between the middle of May and early July, males declare their turf from established calling stations and defend those spots aggressively.
Intruding males risk being pushed, kicked, bitten or even humiliated by being mounted. Frogs continue to grow throughout their lives, with their final size depending on age and abundance of food. Bullfrogs’ diet includes insects, crawfish, small animals, fish and even birds and their own young.
Although frogs have been known to eat snakes, small turtles, baby muskrats and hummingbirds, it is their voracious consumption of insects benefiting humans most. In spite of what beer commercials might lead you to believe, frogs don't rely entirely on their sticky tongues to subdue prey.
Their tongues do not extend as far as those of chameleons, although they are useful for snatching small prey. Large bullfrogs like large food and are more likely to lunge at their targets. Once they get a grip on something with their wide, sturdy jaws, they use their front feet to shove the item into their gullets.
As one link in the food chain, bullfrogs do not have the luxury of only preying on other animals. They fall prey to minks, racoons, herons, snakes and of course, humans. They do not go quietly, though. If they detect a predator early enough, they can make one spectacular jump into the water, from which they seldom stray.
Almost as commonly, they will scamper 5 or 10 feet across the top of the water with their large, webbed hind feet before taking a plunge to safety.
I remember the first time I brought home some bullfrogs I had taken from a nearby pond. In my rush to have my mother cook them, I did not take out the tendon in some of the frogs’ legs. When she started frying them, the legs jumped out of the frying pan, much to my mother’s amazement.
Almost any recipe that works for fish will do for frog legs. Battering or rolling in beaten eggs and bread crumbs and then deep-frying is a traditional favorite. For a switch, try sautéing in garlic butter and serve with lemon wedges.
After savoring a meal of frog legs, you will recognize the taste value was well worth your efforts.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
