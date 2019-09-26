A ton of turkeys: 100 seasons spent in Missouri's turkey woods
This fall will mark the 100th season I have opened the Missouri wild turkey season, 59 of them in the spring and this year will mark the 41st fall season.
The fall turkey season which opens Oct. 1-31, shows turkey hunting in Missouri has come a long way. Two fall seasons ago I put a tag on nos. 131 and 132, something I never thought would happen when I first started hunting turkeys.
When we first heard there would be a modern-day turkey season back in 1960 in Missouri, Paul Hoffman, Independence, and I decided it would be a challenge we both would accept.
That first spring season consisted of just 14 Ozark counties and a three-day season. Fewer than 1,000 hunters took advantage of this new-to-Missouri hunting and even fewer knew much about it, including both of us.
Loading up hunting, fishing and camping gear, we headed for Douglas County where we met Wesley Emerson near Ava. Along with some local hunters, we tuned up our calls and it sounded more like a band with all members out of key. There were homemade calls, some professional calls and some just called without any calls. None of the gathered had ever hunted a wild turkey before.
After setting up camp near Blue Buck Tower, we scouted the area we were going to hunt the next morning. While walking in the woods, we walked upon a bunch of morel mushrooms that we gathered and headed back to camp to get a fire started. Those K.C. strips and morel mushrooms made the trip worthwhile.
Well before sunrise we were in the turkey woods waiting for a big gobbler to sound off and walk right to us. We soon found out it doesn't work that way. Wild turkeys, with a brain the size of a pea, can easily outsmart inexperienced hunters. It took several years before the first tom made the mistake of coming too close to my stand; but after bagging the first tom in Crawford County, somehow I have managed to find success every year since.
When the fall season started back in 1978, it was a different ballgame. The toms don't gobble and both hens and toms are legal. There are fewer hunters in the fall because adult toms are hard to come by. The turkeys in the fall talk more, but they don’t say the same things as in the spring, less gobbling and more kee-kees.
Hunting in the fall makes getting a Thanksgiving turkey a little closer. It’s also a great time to be in the Missouri woods when the fall colors brighten up an outing.
By keeping a record of the number of turkeys, where they were taken and how much they weighed, I found over the years I have taken 133 turkeys, weighing more than a ton.
Back in those early days of turkey hunting the Ozarks and south Missouri held the best opportunity, but things changed fast. Having grown up in Carroll County, a wild turkey was something you only saw in photos along with the Pilgrims at Thanksgiving; I never thought there would be a day when hunting them in Carroll County would be possible. However, once the season opened in the county, I was there ready to get a bird. Since my first Carroll County turkey, my total reached 72 on the same patch of turkey woods, Cedar is the next highest with 26.
Although it has been years in the making, I can still remember the circumstances surrounding each bird starting with no. 1, which came from a hunt in Crawford County along with Mac Johnson, at the time editor of the Missouri Conservationist. Using a borrowed .12-gauge, a big gobbler sounded off behind me, then to my left and finally he appeared in front about 40 yards away. Slowly taking aim, I fired and my first turkey was on the ground. It weighed a little over 24 pounds and I was still shaking when I took the bird to the checking station.
No. 25 was taken in Ray County where a big tom started gobbling way before daylight. It gave me plenty of time to set up and when he flew down from his roost, I made a soft hen call and here he came. His head was fiery red and he came within 20 yards before he stopped knowing something wasn't right. Too late! He ended up in the freezer waiting for Thanksgiving dinner.
No. 50 was another Carroll County tom. It was the easiest hunt I ever had. Just after legal shooting time, I made a call and this old tom sailed down from a big oak tree right in front of my hen decoy and a shot from my .20-gauge ended the hunt just 10 minutes into the spring season.
No. 100, a milestone I thought would never happen when I first started hunting this majestic bird. This time it was in Cedar County near home. This old tom was following six hens across an open field, so I never thought I had a chance to pull him away from his harem. However, an excited hen call got his attention and here he came in full strut. At about 30 yards, he stopped and before he could figure what was wrong with this picture, he was history.
The next tom was my first and only one taken with my bow. This 23-pound bird was walking along with two other big toms and a lucky shot dropped the turkey in his tracks. I decided I could never get a better shot with my bow, so I picked up the .20-gauge again for the rest of my hunts. I could always say, “I got every turkey I shot at with my bow.”
There have been many great hunts over the years; in fact, I have never had a bad hunt. Sometimes I fail to even see a bird but finding morels and catching spawning crappie makes up for the lack of a bird.
In the early days Paul and I would stop hunting at noon and head for Norfolk Lake to catch crappie or look for morels. We would always camp near water, from Pomme de Terre to the Lake of the Ozarks and Stockton. It didn't matter if we got a bird. We always had the good fishing and morel hunting to look forward to.
When my wife Donna started hunting with me, we had many memorial hunts often both of us bagging a bird. Donna became an accomplished turkey hunter and has taken larger birds than me. Once while hunting near the Lake of the Ozarks at a Missouri outdoor writers gathering, she was the only one to get a tom. While in the woods I heard one shot, which usually means someone got their bird. When I came back to the vehicle, there she was holding a 25-pound turkey and had a big smile asking me how I did.
Another time we were hunting together and had a tom working towards a decoy. As the bird was walking towards us, she fired and the turkey flew off. Later I scolded her for not waiting since every step the turkey took towards us, the better our odds of getting the bird increased.
The next spring I had to eat those words. While hunting in Cedar County, a big tom headed my way in full strut and like Donna, I didn’t wait long enough. The big tom looked close enough, but he still was walking towards me. I shot and the tom sailed back into the woods leaving me wondering why I didn’t wait.
Turkey hunting is an addiction. Every hunt is a challenge. You never know what that big bird will do and usually it’s what you don’t expect. Turkey hunting in Missouri has come a long way since 1960 and it has all been good whether you get a bird or not.
I have learned there’s more to turkey hunting than bagging a bird. There are many things to enjoy while in the turkey woods, nature is coming alive in the spring and besides the morel mushrooms, there are wild flowers in bloom, birds singing, redbud and dogwood trees showing lots of color and there are plenty of deer and other critters moving around to observe. Another big thing I have learned while turkey hunting is patience. It’s one of the most important elements for success.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
