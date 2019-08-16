Nothing in being outdoors, be you a hunter, angler, boater, biker, hiker or other outdoor pursuit, is as important as your vision. With the high sun in August the need to wear sunglasses is greater than ever.
Over the years, I have gone through countless numbers of sunglasses while fishing or boating, but I always have them along. I remember when my friend Brent Frazee had problems with his eyesight and when he visited an optometrist, the first question he was asked was, “Do you wear sunglasses when you fish?” The answer was no.
“Now I am paying for it.” Frazee said.
Every year sportsmen spend lots of money on sunglasses with little or no knowledge of what they are getting. The result is headache, lots of eyestrain and wasted dollars.
Squinting in the sun can build up fatigue. The price is discomfort, slowing down and loss of ability to perform. You also risk accident and injury if your visual performance is below par. Sunglasses are important whether you are in a boat or relaxing in camp.
Through reducing amount of light is their chief value, sunglasses have assets you might never guess. The best sunglasses filter out harmful rays which can damage the tissues of the eye. Many sportsmen have heard of “snow blindness,” an extremely distressing condition caused by extreme radiation. However, even considerably lesser degrees of exposure can produce irritations, although they are milder.
Most experts believe cataracts develop in the lens of the eye if it receives too much of certain rays. That doesn't mean wearing sunglasses will ensure you never develop a cataract, or that cataracts are certain to develop if you do not, but the ideal sunglass lens should absorb wavelengths having potentially dangerous properties. For sure, these rays are not useful in seeing.
The harmful rays are ultraviolet and infrared. The amount of each in sunlight varies with geography, altitude and season. Eye damage from them also depends upon intensity and length of exposure. The twice-a-year fisherman is in little danger, while the guide who is out nearly every day could conceivably be affected if he neglects to wear absorptive lenses.
Ben Gordon, an early guide of Bull Shoals Lake, once told me sunglasses were as much part of his fishing gear as his tackle box. He always had an extra pair for his clients in case they forgot to bring any. He said, “As much as I am on the water, I want to take care of my eyes because I want to fish for a long, long time.”
Most people should wear sunglasses for outdoor sports. They should be of the highest quality possible, but such is not always the case. An alarming number of inferior glasses are on the market and it is easy to be fooled. You should know the facts about sunglasses just as you do any other equipment you use; they are just as important.
Cheap and substandard lenses will not ruin your eyesight, unless you rely on them to absorb harmful rays, and they don't. But then there are risks like eyestrain, a cranky disposition or an error in seeing, all could come from bad sunglasses and could cause you to break a leg, wreck a boat or miss a shot.
If you wear correction for distance sight, you should have prescription sunglasses. Be sure to describe your outdoor needs in detail like how you hunt, fish, gold, or water ski to a professional so they can prescribe most accurately.
Fortunately for men, sunglasses have long been made large and rugged. Quality varies, but those designed for sportsmen are high grade.
For women, stay away from extremes — too large and too small and from cosmetic specs for outdoor use. High cost doesn't always mean high quality.
We have the extreme good fortune to spend time in the outdoors in a place where hunting, fishing camping and just about any outdoor activity is great. If you know more about your eyes and how to care for them, you will enjoy the outdoors even more.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.