A youngster’s first air rifle, .22 or shotgun should come with lessons to help insure a lifetime of safe, ethical shooting. Should your son or daughter open his or her first air gun or firearm on Christmas morning, be sure to give them the second part of the gift — an education in firearm safety.
Kids enjoy shooting sports because they are fun, challenging and competitive. It is up to the parent to decide if the youngster is mature enough for supervised shooting. It is also up to the parent to decide if they are themselves ready for the responsibility of teaching gun handling and shooting to the youngster. Keep in mind kids will be kids, and take that into account when buying a firearm. Keep the gun under your control. You can use it as a training aid to teach safe handling and the responsibility of owning a firearm.
Parents should keep ammunition and firearms in separate locations, and both should be locked. Trigger locks also are a good idea. If a youngster wants to show the gun to friends, they will have to do so in the company of the parent. Having the gun locked gives the youngster the message that his or her gun is not a toy, and it is another way of teaching responsibility.
How old should a youngster be to have a firearm? The bottom line is, you know your child better than anyone else. You know how well he or she follows directions and handles responsibility. You know if your child is mature enough to be mindful of their own safety and the safety of others. With proper supervision, participation in shooting sports can teach responsibility at an early age.
There are several programs emphasizing safety including the National Rifle Association and the 4-H youth programs. They are taught by certified instructors. Today there are more hunting opportunities for many youngsters who receive guns as a Christmas gift, including the youth deer and turkey special seasons.
Momentary lapse in hunting judgment may prove costly
I can remember when I received my first gun. It was a single-shot .22 rifle with which I shot my first squirrel. The next year, I received my first shotgun, a single-shot .20-gauge Remington I used for years by hunting everything from rabbits to ducks.
My brother, who was 16 years older than me, told me it was a good thing I had a single-shot gun because with only one shot I needed to be sure my game was well within range to make the one shot count. He also told me to choose my hunting friends wisely.
"Be sure of your target before you pull the trigger," my brother said, which was some great advice. He had a friend who was shot by an overanxious rabbit hunter and as a result he was careful with whom he hunted. Following the hunting rule of shooting only after properly identifying your target can prevent hunters from the costly mistake of shooting the wrong thing.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in the outdoors as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
