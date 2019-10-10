After a week of the fall turkey season, hunters are finding some birds, but unless you are one of the lucky ones who flush a flock, hunting can be difficult.
The recent good weather has made it great for just being outside. Fall color is starting, fishing is good and hunting seasons are opening. It’s a great time of year for outdoor-minded people.
Several Octobers ago, on opening day of the fall season, I had one of those nearly perfect hunts you need once in a while to offset all those trips when things don’t go as planned.
Knowing there were turkeys in the area, although not having seen any recently, I picked an open field within walking distance of home to set up for a short hunt. After setting out a couple of decoys, I settled back and made some fighting purr calls and waited to see if anything would happen.
It did. A curious old tom came up to see what was going on and when he came within 30 yards in the open field, he became the main dish for Thanksgiving dinner the following month.
That old gobbler became one of the Missouri wild turkeys I was able to get in my many years of hunting turkeys since the first season back in 1960.
It took a while before I entered the first bird in my hunting log because of the new kind of hunting which became available. When I was growing up In Carrollton, wild turkeys were something you read about at the first Thanksgiving. At the time no one would have thought there would be huntable numbers of this majestic bird. Today, Missouri is one of the leading states in turkey numbers and they are scattered throughout the state.
The final number of birds taken during this fall won’t be available until the close of the season Thursday, Oct. 31, but it’s a safe bet there will be more birds taken this year than the total number of birds in the state not too many years ago. In fact, there are more turkeys in the state than in precolonial days with an estimated population nearing a half million.
Meanwhile, anglers were active on area lakes last weekend with the temperature more fall-like. Fishermen were taking advantage of the great October weather.
Many anglers had success including Jerry Thompson, Warrensburg, who caught a limit of white bass and 14 crappie while fishing last Friday on Stockton Lake.
“It was great just to be out on such a nice day,” Thompson said. “We were camping and decided to go fishing, catching all the fish was a big bonus. With the fall color starting, great weather and good fishing, I don't think it could get any better.”
Most everyone would agree.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
Log In
