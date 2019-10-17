During the fall, a lot of anglers welcome diversions like the baseball playoffs, the World Series, pro and college football and other sports. However, anglers need more than a good football game to keep them indoors in autumn — they need to be fishing.
Last week I talked to a crappie fisherman who had just returned from a crappie fishing trip on Stockton Lake and he had 15 nice crappie.
Many crappie anglers have found fall fishing for slab-sized fish can be very good, if they learn how to pinpoint the fish during this transition time. There are two keys to catching fall crappie — determining the depth where crappie are holding and finding active fish.
Suspended crappie usually are inactive and nearly impossible to catch so you need to focus your efforts on break lines, areas where shallow water drops off fast into deeper water. Food available along with light and cover dictate where the crappie hold. Food is the magnet drawing the fish to a certain region while light and cover dictate the depth the fish prefer.
On large-area lakes threadfin shad spawn in late summer or early fall. The spawning grounds are usually coves, off the main lake. These small baitfish in coves comes at a time when the spring spawning shad are too large for crappie to eat so these new fish draw the crappie into coves like a magnet.
Crappie move up and down the water column depending on the available light. On cloudy days or when the water is off color, look for the fish in shallow water but when the sun is bright or the water is very clear, check out the deeper water.
To find where the fish are holding, check your graph for suspended fish. These fish aren't the ones to be hitting, but it will tell you what depth on the break lines the fish will be and they are the fish which should be hitting.
The final key to pinpointing crappie is cover. Where there is no cover the fishing will not be good. Cover, like brush or stumps at the same depth as the fish, usually produces some good fishing.
Since fall is a transitional period and the crappie move up and down a lot, you may need to modify your techniques to match the conditions. Some productive methods include vertical jigging and casting jigs. If the crappie are positioned on a bunch of stumps in 20 feet of water, vertical jigging would be the best choice.
Using balanced gear will help catch crappie in the fall as well as other times. Heavy line or stiff rods while jigging will work against you. Heavy line causes the line to fall too fast while a stiff and heavy rod hampers your ability to feel subtle hits. I have watched anglers fishing for crappie while fishing off docks with heavy gear get strikes and not even know it. Balanced light gear maximizes the effectiveness of your presentation and prompts more hits.
The most productive lures for fall crappie are small jigs. They fall through the water looking like natural bait. Veteran crappie anglers know lightweight matched equipment is the way to go for autumn crappie fishing.
If you don't want to start off winter without crappie in the freezer, use the right methods to catch slab crappie. Pinpoint crappie hideouts by finding baitfish, the depth where the fish are holding, target break lines, choose tactics matching the conditions and balance your fishing gear. October is growing in popularity as a good month to go crappie fishing as anglers bring in strings of fish. It is also a great month to be in the outdoors.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
