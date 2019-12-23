The City of Stockton, its park board and representatives from the three Stockton veteran organizations are marching forward with the creation of Stockton Veterans' Memorial Park. Several progressive steps were announced at the December meeting of the committee.
A chili supper/silent auction in November netted about $1,200 to add to the veterans park fund. With that event's proceeds, brick sales and donations received so far, the account has reached $5,700.
The initial goal of the committee is to raise $25,000 through fundraising and grants. Stockton Community Foundation contributed $1,000 to kick off the momentum. The veteran representatives are bringing fundraising ideas to the table and, undoubtedly, will get their hands dirty when the building begins.
The specialness of this park will only be limited by the funds received.
For those of you who may have not been keeping up with what's going on, here is a short recap.
The City of Stockton, its park board and the Stockton Veterans Memorial Park committee is working to create an area of Stockton City Park dedicated to honoring our veterans. The Stockton Veterans' Memorial Park will be near the west pavilion in Stockton City Park. The City of Stockton was honored to receive a panel from the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Fund's Wall That Heals — from the same wall which visited Stockton. This panel will be the centerpiece of the park. It includes 38 names of Missourians killed in Vietnam. The panel will be surrounded by flags, including the U.S. flag and all branches of service along with metal emblems representing each service. Paver bricks, engraved with a veteran's name or a generic message honoring the military will be permanently installed. The city’s funds are limited. To make this special place in the park for our veterans, the committee will hold fundraisers, accept donations ― monetary or for integral pieces of equipment, such as flag poles, benches, sculptures, etc. — and sell personalized engraved paver bricks. We cannot order the bricks until we reach commitments for 100 bricks. So far, we have orders for 22.
Landscaping, seating and play equipment for children also are planned. We want our veterans, their families and their grandchildren to enjoy this place created specifically in honor of their service.
The designated area of the park is just the beginning. Surrounding park ground leaves plenty of room for expansion.
Additional items the committee would like to see included is a sculpted metal fire pit, water feature and a small bridge over the branch to the east of the pavilion. These items will be the icing on the cake and can be added any time.
As soon as weather permits, a representation of the American flag will be installed on the west wall of the pavilion. The city plans to replace current lights in the pavilion with LED lights for more energy efficiency and brighter lights.
Any funds received are held by Stockton Community Foundation, meaning donations received are tax-deductible. This also eliminates co-mingling the veterans' park funds with city funds.
The committee is excited to get started. Hopefully, we will have enough to begin construction in 2020.
If you want to be a part of this special project, there are several ways.
•Visit our website at stocktonveteransmemorialpark.weebly.com to read more about the project, print a form and instructions to order bricks.
•You can mail a check to Stockton Community Foundation, P.O. Box 105, Stockton, MO 65785. Be sure to put Stockton Veterans' Memorial Park in the memo line.
•Donate at causemomentum.org. At the home page, click on find a cause. Choose Projects by Category. Scroll down to Veterans. Find Stockton Veterans Memorial Park to read the information.
To contact the committee, email stocktonveteransmemorialpark@gmail.com. To keep up-to-date, visit our Facebook page.
