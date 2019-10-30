Starting Wednesday, Oct. 30, the city recycling center hours change to 3:30-5:30 p.m. The days open remain the same: Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday except holidays falling on those days, such as Christmas and New Year’s Day this year. Mayor Mary Norell is grateful to Agape Boarding School for voluntarily assigning a staff member to oversee collection of recycling materials at the city recycling center.
The most impactful rule changes apply to plastic waste. Plastic bags contaminate glass and our co-mingle dumpsters and can redirect them to the landfill, so deposit recyclables loose in the recycling dumpsters, no plastic bags.
According to Norell, changes in the kinds of plastic waste accepted by our city’s trash and recycling service provider, Republic Services, are based on markets for those recyclables, all affected by China’s ban on plastic imports last January. Our city recycling center still accepts clean, dry, plastic items with Resin Identification Nos. 1-7 imprinted on them; however, effective immediately, acceptable shapes are severely limited: only plastic tubs, screw-top jars, bottles and jugs. This means no plastic containers from cupcakes, cookies, rolls, cakes, fresh spinach and other greens; no plastic berry or mushroom containers, no other shape of plastic packaging imprinted nos. 1-7; and no plastic caps or lids. This is a huge change for our recycling community. Republic Services advises disposing of these plastics they no longer accept in the trash, the landfill.
The plastic recycling rules will change again in 2020. Effective Saturday, Jan. 4, the city recycling center will accept only plastic items imprinted with nos. 1-2 of any shape, including lids and caps imprinted with nos. 1-2. Republic Services advises disposing of all other plastics they no longer accept in the trash.
Quickly adjusting to these and other changes in items accepted will reduce the volume of recyclables deposited in our recycling dumpsters; which will reduce the frequency dumpsters must be hauled away and emptied and that will reduce our city’s recycling costs.
As recyclers adjust to restricted recycling services, other more responsible disposal options exist for items no longer accepted in Stockton. The Springfield city recycling centers still accept all nos. 1-7 plastics and it is not necessary to remove caps and lids; they do not accept Styrofoam, even when imprinted with no. 6. The Computer Recycling Center, 528 N. Prince Lane, Springfield, accepts clean, dry plastic lids and caps. Stockton United Methodist Church also collects clean, dry plastic lids and caps and delivers them to the Computer Recycling Center.
The just-updated Guide to Recycling and Reusing in Stockton, published by Stockton United Methodist Go Green Team and United Methodist Women, details all of these and more recycling changes in our community. Pick up a bright chartreus copy at the city recycling center (in realtor’s box attached to fence gate), city hall, Cedar County Courthouse (county clerk’s office and basement), Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, Cedar County Republican, Cedar County Library/Stockton Branch, Cedar County Health Department, Simmons Bank, Korth Center, Stockton United Methodist Church office. A current copy is always posted on the city’s Website under recycling services and at http://www.stocktonumc.org/images/Guide-to-Recycling-and-Reusing-in-Stockton.pdf.
Republic Services reminds recyclers of five critical factors that ensure accepted items deposited in the city recycling dumpsters actually gets recycled: empty, clean, dry, loose and symbol confusion.
Empty. Make sure no food or product residue remains in the items you want to recycle.
Clean. Rinse empty recyclable containers. If you cannot get a container completely clean, dispose of it in the trash so as not to contaminate the rest of your recycling material and the overall process.
Dry. Make sure clean containers are dry before placing them in the recycle bin. Wet or soiled paper and cardboard cannot be recycled.
Loose. Never deposit plastic bags filled with recycling items in the recycling dumpster; collect and carry recycling items in a sturdy reusable container, such as a bucket or box that you can reuse.
Symbol confusion. The familiar chasing arrows symbol found on many plastic items is the Resin Identification Code that identifies types of plastics, numbers 1-7. While the symbol means the item is recyclable, not all communities accept each type of plastic, so check the Guide to Recycling and Reusing in Stockton or with Republic Services before tossing items in the recycling dumpster.
