I grew up a confused Southern boy in a confusing time, coming of age in the mid ‘60s.
My summer job after graduating high school was at White’s Furniture in the warehouse. There were five or six of us employed to work that area, but I only remember ol’ Willie.
Willie was a black man. Now, when I say “black” I mean he made a piece of Pennsylvania coal look gray alongside his skin. Willie was old in my mind. He walked slow and talked slow, but he knew his job.
If I asked him where to find D-1438, he knew exactly what I was after. I did not have to specify it was made by Drexel. Nor did I have to specify whether it was a dresser, dining room table, night stand or anything else Drexel made. He knew his stuff.
One day we were sitting dockside having lunch and he got to telling me some of his life. He was born and raised there in Pensacola, but had moved to Chicago a few years back.
To my young, not yet fully-aware mind, I thought, “Wow!”
“Willie, why did you move back here, then? I’ve thought you could make a lot more money up north.”
“Well, Hon,” he said, as he looked down at the ground beneath our feet — he called everybody “Hon,” even the boss, though he prefaced it with yessir — “I knew down here if me or my chile wast to get hungry, I could go up to anybody’s back door and git a samwich.”
He did not elaborate. He did not carry on the conversation. He was lost in a thought or vision of something meaningful that had happened to him. But, I knew I had been allowed into a private space in the old man’s experience.
This Southern-raised boy has had many white-on-black experiences, some good, some bad, but none as meaningful as this one.
Paul wrote, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” — Galatians 3:28
It should be obvious from this that adding “…black nor white…” would not be a violation of what Paul intended.
Racist thinking will not be eliminated until each of us individually begins to think the way God intended us to think.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
