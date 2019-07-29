Dear Editor,
In regard to your article appearing in last week’s Cedar County Republican special addition [Country Neighbor] by Stephen Buus.
Maybe the past Saddle Club members were 80 years old and they only did trail rides. At least they kept the grounds looking good. Maybe you young people need to get in gear and clean the grounds. I am sure the neighbors would appreciate it.
Robert Leritz
Stockton
