Impossible burger: Not safe to eat?
As most everyone knows, the “Impossible Burger” is a plant-based patty containing water, soy-protein concentration, coconut oil, sunflower oil, natural flavors, potato protein, methylcellulose, yeast extract, food starch, salt, soy leghemoglobin, zinc gluconate, Niacin, and Vitamins E, B1, C, B6, B2 and B12. However, a key ingredient to be pointed out is the soy leghemoglobin derived from genetically modified yeast.
Now most of us would already see the GMO sign on the SLH and wonder why people who believe in eating clean would even want to touch the patty, but there seems to be more evidence as to why the Impossible Burger is an unsafe option.
A rat-feeding study paid for by the Impossible Foods company found rats fed SLH developed unexplainable changes in weight and changes in blood which led them to believe there was an onset of inflammation or kidney disease, and possible signs of anemia. The company dismissed those signs and labeled SLH as “no toxicological relevance.” However, that is not the only thing raising questions. The study was inconclusive because of the short time the feeding study took place and of the fact they did not use enough animals. If they had done the tests for a longer period of time and used more animals, they would have had more conclusive results.
Due to this recent issue, a nonprofit group has been collecting data and evidence from people who believe they have been negatively affected due to the patty. To make matters even more interesting, in 2015 the Food and Drug Administration said SLH safety was not proven and again in 2017 said it was not safe and a possible allergen to people.
With all that said, how better is this burger?
Schiereck is the El Dorado FFA chapter president.
