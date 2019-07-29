Water is a finite resource, meaning it has limits or bounds. Now it doesn’t really seem like it this year, as we’ve had so much rain. However, water is not only a crucial resource for water parks, keeping us hydrated, indoor plumbing and keeping us cool during the picnic, it’s a crucial resource for agriculture. But we all know that, right?
Only 3% of the earth’s water is freshwater, which is extremely small considering the earth is 71% water. Even so, of the 3%, 69% of it is frozen in glaciers. The remaining 31% is groundwater and surface water and 80% of that water is used in agriculture for food production.
So what all do we use the water for? One pound of potatoes requires 30 gallons of water. One pound of wheat requires 169 gallons of water. One pound of soybeans cost 240 gallons, while one pound of rice, though we don’t grow it around here, takes 408 gallons of water. That’s a lot of water, but additionally it takes one liter of water to produce one kilocalorie.
Building off of that, just one person consumers 528 gallons of water every day, roughly 192,720 gallons a year. Now I know we have heard a lot about 2050 and feeding 9 billion people; producing enough food to feed that many people will take 1.85 quadrillion (that’s 13 zeros) gallons of water every year, the same amount as Lake Huron and Lake Michigan combined.
With all that being said, here are some ways farmers can and are saving this precious resource we call water.
Drip irrigation, the water goes directly to the plant.
Capturing and storing water, building ponds to capture rainfall.
Irrigation scheduling, watering at night helps slow down evaporation, allowing the water to get into the soil and help replenish the water table.
Drought-tolerant crops, crops genetically modified but also built for the region help reduce the use of water.
Rotational grazing, good grazing increases the fields water absorption.
Others include compost and mulch as well as cover crops.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
