This week at the Washington Leadership Conference I had the privilege of going with 13 other members of my chapter, one of my ag advisors, three other members from Missouri and 200 other FFA members from across the United States. Together we survived the metro, had a poverty dinner, seen countless monuments, met with Congressional representatives, made a living-to-serve plan and packaged meals for the homeless in Washington D.C. This week has been one of my most memorable trips I have ever had.
I had my first plane ride on Tuesday; however, it wasn’t scary and the people I was sitting with were both amazing people. One was a teacher who raised two kids who are both diplomats for our country, one even works at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The other was a former Kansas City Chiefs player who made it to the Super Bowl and is running for U.S. Senate. How many people can say they’ve met people as cool as that by happenstance?
While that is cool, I was most importantly able to tell them why I was going to D.C. and about my FFA and 4-H projects. They were both very interested in what I had to say and were so nice, even though it was my first flight and I was very nervous.
While at the conference I met my roommates, from Oregon, North Dakota and Illinois. We were able to talk about agriculture in our states and become lifelong friends. In addition, we had Community Groups; there we were able to learn more about serving but dive even deeper and become a family by the end of the week.
All week long we talked about our Living To Serve Plans, and everyone who left the conference had an idea of how to make their communities better, including all of us from my chapter, though I am going to keep working on my LTS Plan.
Finally, at the end of the week we packaged meals for the homeless in Washington D.C. This really stuck out to me. I’ve been to a lot of leadership camps and conferences, they all talk the talk, but they don’t serve the serve. WLC did. We were able to put what we learned into action. Now, there is something you should know about my week. We were Week 7, the final and smallest week of WLC, yet we packaged more meals than any other week of WLC. We packaged a little over 52,000 meals in under two hours.
To any other FFA members out there, go to WLC! It is truly an absolutely amazing opportunity. It will help you grow your chapter, and advocacy, but also as a person.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
