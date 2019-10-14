Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, nursery crops, horticulture and floriculture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has started a Specialty Crop Block Grant program to help them be more competitive. Recently they have added $11 million in funding.
The USDA’s deputy under-secretary, Scott Hutchins, announced the collaboration with the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, stating, “This collaborative public-private research effort will focus on applying innovative solutions to pest management problems that often are otherwise not available to specialty crop farmers.”
Hutchins leads the USDA’s research, education and economics area, making sure practical and economically feasible crop management can help make all the difference between living and just getting by.
The investment was made through the Minor Crop Pest Management Program, also known as the Interregional Research Project. The program helps develop crop protection technology not only for field crops, but for specialty crops as well. In addition to the funding investment, four universities from across our diverse union will help with this program by adding in more data for crop protection.
All of these efforts will require working with organizations, other federal agencies, land-grant colleges/universities and the private sector. It will be very exciting to see the research and new technology coming from this. You never know, it may just be the next big thing.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.